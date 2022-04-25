29-year-old Detroit man missing after leaving home in 2005 Ford Taurus

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 29-year-old man who has been reported missing after leaving home and not returning.
Miles Hubbell was last seen at 9 p.m. April 20. He left his home in a silver 2005 Ford Taurus and has not returned.
He is missing from the 1500 block of Chateaufort Place in Detroit.
He was wearing a camouflage jacket, black and white shirt and black jeans.
His mother said he has a mental illness.
|Miles Hubbell
|Details
|Age
|29
|Height
|6′2′'
|Hair
|Brown wavy hair
|Weight
|170 lbs
|Eyes
|Blue
Anyone with information should contact The Detroit Police Department 7th Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-729-6109 or 313-704-2647 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.
