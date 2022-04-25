59º

LIVE

Local News

29-year-old Detroit man missing after leaving home in 2005 Ford Taurus

Miles Hubbell last seen on April 20

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Missing in Michigan, Missing in Detroit, DPD, Detroit Police Department, Missing
Miles Hubbell. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 29-year-old man who has been reported missing after leaving home and not returning.

Miles Hubbell was last seen at 9 p.m. April 20. He left his home in a silver 2005 Ford Taurus and has not returned.

He is missing from the 1500 block of Chateaufort Place in Detroit.

He was wearing a camouflage jacket, black and white shirt and black jeans.

His mother said he has a mental illness.

Miles HubbellDetails
Age29
Height6′2′'
HairBrown wavy hair
Weight170 lbs
EyesBlue

Anyone with information should contact The Detroit Police Department 7th Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-729-6109 or 313-704-2647 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter