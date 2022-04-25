29-year-old Detroit man missing after leaving home in 2005 Ford Taurus

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 29-year-old man who has been reported missing after leaving home and not returning.

Miles Hubbell was last seen at 9 p.m. April 20. He left his home in a silver 2005 Ford Taurus and has not returned.

He is missing from the 1500 block of Chateaufort Place in Detroit.

He was wearing a camouflage jacket, black and white shirt and black jeans.

His mother said he has a mental illness.

Miles Hubbell Details Age 29 Height 6′2′' Hair Brown wavy hair Weight 170 lbs Eyes Blue

Anyone with information should contact The Detroit Police Department 7th Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-729-6109 or 313-704-2647 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

