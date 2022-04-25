Have you seen this man? 80-year-old missing after leaving Detroit home on foot

DETROIT – Police are looking for an 80-year-old man who is missing after leaving his home on foot.
Samuel Jennings was last seen at 9:11 p.m. March 28 wearing a black hat and black winter jacket. He left his home in the 6000 block of Hillcrest Street.
His sister told police Jennings has a mental illness.
|Samuel Jennings
|Details
|Age
|80
|Height
|5′5′'
|Hair
|Salt and pepper hair and beard
|Weight
|150 lbs
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact The Detroit Police Department 5th Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5501 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.
READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage