Have you seen this man? 80-year-old missing after leaving Detroit home on foot

DETROIT – Police are looking for an 80-year-old man who is missing after leaving his home on foot.

Samuel Jennings was last seen at 9:11 p.m. March 28 wearing a black hat and black winter jacket. He left his home in the 6000 block of Hillcrest Street.

His sister told police Jennings has a mental illness.

Samuel Jennings Details Age 80 Height 5′5′' Hair Salt and pepper hair and beard Weight 150 lbs Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact The Detroit Police Department 5th Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5501 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

