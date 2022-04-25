59º

Have you seen this man? 80-year-old missing after leaving Detroit home on foot

Samuel Jennings last seen on March 28

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Samuel Jennings. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are looking for an 80-year-old man who is missing after leaving his home on foot.

Samuel Jennings was last seen at 9:11 p.m. March 28 wearing a black hat and black winter jacket. He left his home in the 6000 block of Hillcrest Street.

His sister told police Jennings has a mental illness.

Samuel JenningsDetails
Age80
Height5′5′'
HairSalt and pepper hair and beard
Weight150 lbs
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact The Detroit Police Department 5th Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5501 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

