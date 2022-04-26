Project Clean Slate wants to give more Detroiters with criminal records a second chance

April is second chance month and there is a program geared to giving Detroiters a second chance.

DETROIT – The city of Detroit is highlighting a program that can help people with a criminal record start over and they hope more people take advantage of it.

It’s called Project Clean Slate. The initiative helps people expunge their convictions and sets them up with job and housing resources for free.

Since 2017, the program has given 2,590 Detroiters a second chance and one of them is comedian Wavey Crockett.

“At one point, I did think that you know, my life is over. I’ve committed a felony,” said Crockett.

He said when he was released, getting a job was extremely difficult because of his criminal record.

Shayla McElroy, project manager for Project Clean Slate said finding a job is a fraction of the barriers people with criminal records face.

“Housing discrimination, employment discrimination, sometimes our clients aren’t able to even get financial aid to go to school because of their criminal background,” McElroy said.

Crockett’s wife, Jade said not being able to find a job was hard on their family. It took Crockett about three years to get hired at Ford Motor Company.

“But it was still a strain because it was still on his back like ‘This is the only job I can do because these are the only people that gave me a chance but I still have to check I have a felony, I’ve been convicted in the last five years.’”

Then she found out about Project Clean Slate and in six months Crockett was able to get his record expunged.

“I didn’t have to find a lawyer. I didn’t have to spend any money. I met with them once or twice and everything else was done,” Crockett said.

McElroy said there a few requirements.

“Sometimes people are not a city of Detroit resident, but you have to be. Sometimes people are trying to get criminal convictions expunged that are out-of-state and we can only expunge in-state convictions,” said McElroy. “Also, you have to make sure that you have no active warrants and that all of your court fees and restitutions have been paid.”

Crockett is grateful for Project Clean Slate. He said because of their help he is able to truly go after his acting and comedy dreams while still providing for their family.

“I’m able to travel. I obtained my passport recently so I’m able to get booked on cruise ships now and things of that nature. So it definitely opens the door for me being able to travel abroad without having to worry about this felony hanging over me,” said Crockett.

For more information on how Project Clean Slate and how to apply click here.

