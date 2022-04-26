Taylor auxiliary police unit temporarily suspended amid investigation into accidental shooting

TAYLOR, Mich. – Mayor Tim Woolley of Taylor has released a statement following the accidental shooting that happened at 5 p.m. on April 24 during an auxiliary police training exercise.

“First of all, I’d like to say that our hearts and prayers are with the victim of the shooting and his family,” states Woolley in a news release. “As a result of the incident, an investigation is currently underway by Michigan State Police.”

The city of Taylor writes in a news release that the victim of the exercise was transported to Trenton Beaumont Hospital after being shot in the abdomen. They are currently recovering.

The Taylor auxiliary program is on temporary suspension and is waiting to resume after Michigan State Police’s investigation.

Along with the temporary suspension, the written examination for this year’s auxiliary programs graduating class has been postponed.

The city also states that the new class’ graduation date, which was supposed to take place on April 30, is also postponed.

“It goes without saying that my administration, Taylor Police and the Auxiliary are taking this incident extremely seriously,” said Woolley.