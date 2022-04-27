Detroit police looking for missing 30-year-old woman who did not return home

DETROIT – Police want help finding a Detroit woman who left her home and did not return.
Gerrie Bailey, 30, was last seen at 1 a.m. on April 25 in the 7000 block of East Jefferson Avenue.
She was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and black sweatpants.
Her family told police this is not like her and they are concerned for her wellbeing.
|Gerrie Bailey
|Details
|Age
|30
|Height
|5′1′'
|Hair
|Black, blonde
|Weight
|130 lbs
|Eyes
|Blue
Anyone with information should contact The Detroit Police Department 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.
