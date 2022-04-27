38º

Detroit police looking for missing 30-year-old woman who did not return home

Family is concerned

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Gerrie Bailey (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police want help finding a Detroit woman who left her home and did not return.

Gerrie Bailey, 30, was last seen at 1 a.m. on April 25 in the 7000 block of East Jefferson Avenue.

She was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and black sweatpants.

Her family told police this is not like her and they are concerned for her wellbeing.

Gerrie BaileyDetails
Age30
Height5′1′'
HairBlack, blonde
Weight130 lbs
EyesBlue

Anyone with information should contact The Detroit Police Department 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

