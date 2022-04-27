Madison High School staff rescue driver from burning car after crash

Staff members at Madison Heights High School jumped into action to rescue a person from a vehicle that crashed and was burning near the school's parking lot.

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Staff members at Madison High School jumped into action on Tuesday when a driver crashed their vehicle just outside the school, and that vehicle caught fire.

On Tuesday, April 26, an older man reportedly crashed his car into a fence near the Madison Heights high school’s parking lot. When staff members heard of the crash, they reportedly ran outside and called 911.

The staff members noticed an older man inside of the car after the crash, and rushed to help him out before the car went up in flames.

You can see footage from the rescue in the video player above.

“I had him open the door, and as soon as he opened the door is when I reached out for him. I made sure Ms. Otowski had my hand so she could pull me back in, cause there was water on the ground there,” said Benjamin Watts, enrichment coordinator at the high school. “Just trying to react real fast to a situation to get somebody out.”

Officials say that no one was hurt in the incident, and the staff members were able to successfully rescue the man from the vehicle.

However, police say that the driver has been arrested for operating the vehicle while under the influence. His identity has not been shared.

