Parents demand accountability from Rochester schools, launch petition

Parents are calling for accountability from the Rochester Community School District after just settling a lawsuit for six figures.

ROCHESTER, Mich. – Fallout lingers after the Rochester Community School District signed off on a 6-figure settlement with a parent who said she was fired from her job because of the deputy superintendent.

She said the deputy superintendent called her employer to complain about her criticisms of the school district’s online learning. In depositions from that case, it was revealed the district was spending money, time and resources having staff monitor social media and compile files on parents who were critical of the district’s decisions.

Since that information became public, the school board has seen angry parents venting at meetings. Tuesday (April 26) night was no different as parents complained there has been no accountability of the board or administration.

Meredith McCutcheon is a parent who had her own run in with the administration after the superintendent asked the police to go to her home. She launched a Change.org petition that already has more than 1,000 signatures.

“The people signing this petition are not looking for a state take over of the board, we’re not looking for a clean slate that leaves an even bigger void,” McCutcheon said. The petition asks for three things. Disciplinary action for the superintendent and deputy superintendent, an updated anti-retaliation policy and an independent investigation into alleged violations of the school district’s procedures.

