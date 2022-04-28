Wyandotte schools employee charged for sexual conduct with student, police say

Lockers in the hallway of a school.

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – An employee with the Wyandotte Public School District has been charged for inappropriate sexual conduct toward a student, police said.

Wyandotte police said they were notified by the district on April 19 that Ronny James Sheeler, 31, might be involved in some type of misconduct with a student.

“Our investigation uncovered evidence which led us to believe an employee acted inappropriately toward a student,” authorities said.

Sheeler was taken into custody April 22 and arraigned on charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. The third-degree charge is a 15-year felony, and the fourth-degree charge is a two-year misdemeanor, officials said.

He is being held on a personal bond, according to police.

Ad

The next court date is scheduled for May 5.