45º

LIVE

Local News

Wyandotte schools employee charged for sexual conduct with student, police say

Ronny Sheeler facing criminal sexual conduct charges

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Wyandotte, Wayne County, Local, Crime, Wyandotte Crime, Ronny Sheeler, Wyandotte Public School District, Criminal Sexual Conduct, Wyandotte Schools, Wyandotte Police Department, Wyandotte Police
Lockers in the hallway of a school. (WDIV)

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – An employee with the Wyandotte Public School District has been charged for inappropriate sexual conduct toward a student, police said.

Wyandotte police said they were notified by the district on April 19 that Ronny James Sheeler, 31, might be involved in some type of misconduct with a student.

“Our investigation uncovered evidence which led us to believe an employee acted inappropriately toward a student,” authorities said.

Sheeler was taken into custody April 22 and arraigned on charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. The third-degree charge is a 15-year felony, and the fourth-degree charge is a two-year misdemeanor, officials said.

He is being held on a personal bond, according to police.

The next court date is scheduled for May 5.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email