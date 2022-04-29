Construction of 2022 Detroit Grand Prix track begins on Belle Isle

Construction began early Friday morning on the track for the 2022 Detroit Grand Prix at Belle Isle. This will be the last race on the island, as the event is moving to Downtown Detroit in 2023.

Construction began early Friday morning on the race track for the 2022 Detroit Grand Prix. Since then, a commotion of trucks, forklifts, hi-los and crews have been moving materials in preparation for the June event.

The preparations are starting more than a month in advance because of the amount of work that goes into setting up this event space. Those organizing the event essentially build a little city on Belle Isle: They have to bring in all of the crews, barriers, fencing, crowd control, platforms, risers, grandstands -- and they also have to consider bathrooms and internet access.

Organizers are especially taking preparations seriously this year, as it’s the last year that the race will be held on Belle Isle, and they want to go out with a bang.

Last year, the Detroit City Council approved a proposal to move the Detroit Grand Prix back to Downtown Detroit, where it was initially held when the inaugural event took place in 1982. Drivers raced on the downtown streets until 1993, when the event was moved to Belle Isle.

During the pandemic, operations haven’t been the same. Organizers are looking forward to holding a full and familiar event like they used to.

“It’s gonna be the first year, obviously since 2019, that we’ve really had a full opportunity to do an event on Belle Isle with all of the things that all the fans are used to there,” said Michael Montri, president of the Detroit Grand Prix. “All of the grandstands are back, the Meijer fan zone is going to be back in full, we have a new area over by the fountain ... that’s gonna be a lot of fun for all of our fans. So, we’re really excited to wind it down on Belle Isle in the right way.”

For the next few weeks while construction is underway, Belle Isle will not be closed off to people who want to visit the park. When the event gets closer, however, the park will be closed to general visitors.

This year’s Detroit Grand Prix is schedule for June 3-5.

