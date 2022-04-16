College for Creative Studies senior wins 2022 Detroit Grand Prix poster competition

Cars compete during the second race of the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader on Belle Isle in Detroit, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT – Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear announced Friday the winner of this year’s poster competition for the racing event.

College for Creative Studies senior Miriam Wong’s poster was chosen to represent the racing event in early June.

According to a press release Friday, this year marks the 10th year that CCS and Detroit Grand Prix have worked together to allow Detroit art college students to display their work and represent the annual racing weekend.

On Wednesday, judges -- including Local 4′s Jamie Edmonds -- gathered as they watched five finalists describe their vision for the Grand Prix poster.

“What these students at CCS are able to create each and every year as a part of the poster competition continues to amaze the judging panel,” said Chairman of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Bud Denker. “There was a lot of discussion among the judges on each of the designs, because the students all did a great job. It was a tough decision, but the emotion and celebration of the Grand Prix and its history on Belle Isle in Miriam’s design really connected with the judges and will connect with our Grand Prix fans around the world.”

You can see Wong’s winning poster design below.

Winning 2022 Detroit Grand Prix Poster Concept - Miriam Wong (Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix)

“I really like drawing emotional scenes and heartfelt scenes, and I really like inspiring people and making people happy,” Wong said. “That was a huge message behind (the design) and a big inspiration. I thought since this event revolves around those emotions specifically, it was a good opportunity to use that whole family and community aspect.”

Next year, the Grand Prix will return to its original home: Downtown Detroit will host the racing competition in 2023.

Click here for more information on Free Prix Day, and to purchase tickets for Saturday and Sunday at the Grand Prix. You can also call 866-464-7749.