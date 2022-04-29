Morning 4: Child hit by car outside Roseville Middle School suffered traumatic brain injury, family says

Child struck by car outside Roseville Middle School is fighting for her life, parents say

A seventh-grade girl who was struck by a car Tuesday at an intersection near Roseville Middle School is fighting for her life, according to her family.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday (April 26) in the area of Martin Road and Barkman Street. Julia Grace Wallace has been hospitalized since the crash and her parents said she is dealing with a traumatic brain injury.

Google adds ways to keep personal info private in searches

Google has expanded options for keeping personal information private from online searches. The company said Friday it will let people request that more types of content such as personal contact information like phone numbers, email and physical addresses be removed from search results.

Hank Winchester: How I fell for a fake follow-up email scam -- make sure it doesn’t happen to you

It happened to me. Has it ever happened to you? I’m talking about making a dumb mistake. I’m sure we all have at some point, right?

Mine led our general manager to request a meeting with me. Now, while I like the GM, no one wants to get called to the boss’s office, right?

On this day, I was told, “Hank, you made a mistake that really took me by surprise, because you know this stuff better than anyone.” I knew right away what he was talking about.

Details: Why petitions for 3 Michigan GOP governor candidates are being challenged

Petitions filed by three Republicans seeking to run for Michigan governor this year are being challenged due to alleged forgery and other signature and form issues.

Complaints have been filed against petitions submitted by Republican candidates James Craig, former conservative TV host Tudor Dixon and businessman Perry Johnson.

Here’s a breakdown of the challenges against each of the three potential candidates and their petitions.