Metro Detroit weather: Easy end to April before May brings spring to life

DETROIT – It’s our third straight morning with temperatures near or below freezing but it is just slightly warmer than it was Thursday morning when we flirted with record lows. Most of Metro Detroit will have temps in the upper 20s to low 30s as you head out and about on this Friday morning, and many of our suburbs will be at or below freezing for several hours. We have had no Freeze Warnings from the National Weather Service which is a good sign for our budding plants, flowers, and trees to survive these cold mornings without too much damage. Skies are mostly clear to partly cloudy and the winds are still on the lighter side which helps us avoid dangerous wind chills on this last Friday of April. We are going to see a beautiful day here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario after a cool start so dress in a couple of layers if you have to spend any time outside today.

Sunrise is at 6:32 a.m.

The skies over Pure Michigan will be similar to yesterday with just a few more clouds coming and going. We will definitely see more sun than clouds allowing our afternoon high temperatures to climb into the upper 50s to near 60F with winds on the lighter side ESE 5-12mph which only means some of our east side communities will be a degree or two cooler as those winds keep pumping dry air off of the big lakes. It will be cool for those early morning walks, and comfortable for the afternoon activities all around with no excuses from your Local4Casters. Get out there and enjoy a really nice end of the work and school week even though we will still be about five degrees below average.

Sunset is at 8:31 p.m.

Saturday will be the better of our Metro Detroit weekend days ahead as we say goodbye to April, and welcome in May. Saturday sunshine fades quickly in the morning bringing in high clouds which will keep filling in throughout the day. We should still see high temps in the lower 60s under partly sunny to overcast skies into the afternoon. The winds will be a bit stronger ESE 7-15 gusting 20-25mph at times which again will keep east siders just a touch cooler.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will be on the increase late, late Saturday and especially on Sunday morning. We will see garden variety rain and isolated thundershowers through the morning with touch and go shower chances into the afternoon as well. Highs should take off to near 70F with some sunshine in between showers. So, Saturday is the better day to get some yard work done, or just doing a little playing outside. Sunday won’t be a washout but it may be difficult to dodge some of the showers and really get anything accomplished outside.

Next week’s weather pattern looks active without a huge swing in temperatures again. We should be done with the deep freeze for the rest of the season as the long range forecast data doesn’t show any signs of a rare May chill. So it’s mainly mid 60s here in Metro Detroit all of next week with shower chances Tuesday, dry Wednesday, and more showers on Thursday into Friday as May comes in a little bit like a lion. Just make sure you, your family, and friends all have the Local4Casters App. It’s all you need to stay ahead of Spring showers and active weather here in Pure Michigan and around the World. Best part, it’s free!

