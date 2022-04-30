First-grade student found wandering more than half a mile away from Detroit school

A first grade student at Fisher Magnet Lower Academy was found wandering more than a half a mile away from the school

The child was found near 7 Mile Road and Hayes Street on Friday. A good Samaritan saw the child walking, pulled over and picked her up. Then immediately drove to the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct and dropped her off.

The child’s mother, who does not want to be identified, was stunned when she got the call from the police.

“' We have your daughter,’ they told me. I was like, ‘I know you’re lying. I walked her into school myself.’ And I asked them to describe what she had on and they described it to at,” the child’s mother said.

The mother rushed to the precinct and discovered it was another mother who stopped and picked up her child. The other mother had also put the child’s picture out on social media.

The child’s mother was furious the school was unaware she wasn’t in class. She contacted the school and then called DPSCD Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti.

The school district released the following statement Friday night:

“The District was notified by the authorities today that a Fisher Lower student was found approximately one mile from the school. “The student was not properly escorted from the main office back to the classroom, instead the student left the building. The authorities notified the school and the student’s parent that the student was found safe. “The District immediately launched an investigation and conferenced with the parent to review preliminary details surrounding the incident and to work collaboratively to strengthen the school-parent relationship, communication procedures, and safety practices at Fisher Lower. “District protocols for handling this incident were not followed by school-based personnel and will be addressed internally.” Detroit Public Schools Community District

