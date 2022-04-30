National Boba Day: Bubble tea spots to check out in Metro Detroit

If you’ve never tried bubble tea, now’s a good time to start! April 30 is National Boba Day, and we’ll definitely using it as an excuse to indulge.

Boba, also known as bubble tea, is a tea-based drink that became popular in Taiwan in the 1980s.

According to CNN, bubble tea can be traced back to the 1940s. A mixologist during WWII reportedly created the drink using tea and cocktail shakers.

The drink comes in a variety of tastes and combinations, and is made from tea, milk and boba pearls -- which are tapioca balls that are sometimes filled with their own flavors.

You can order bubble tea that’s chocolaty, fruity, creamy or juicy, with trendy and/or traditional flavors, like taro. There’s a combination out there for everyone!

Here are some boba spots you can check out in Metro Detroit

Bubbleology, various locations

Detroit Bubble Tea, Ferndale

Ding Tea Detroit, Madison Heights

Kuma Boba, Sterling Heights

Kung Fu Tea, multiple locations

Tou & Mai, Midtown Detroit

Z’s Bubble Tea, Dearborn Heights

What’s your favorite bubble tea spot in Metro Detroit? Let us know in the comments!