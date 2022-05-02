Detroit driver charged in crash that killed 32-year-old woman

DETROIT – A Detroit driver has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a 32-year-old woman, officials said.
Jordan Trenai Strawter, 21, of Detroit, was driving east on West 8 Mile Road at 12:22 a.m. Thursday (April 28), according to authorities.
Detroit police said they tried to stop Strawter, but he fled at a high speed and continued eastbound.
While fleeing officers, Strawter crashed into a vehicle driven by Kendle McCallum, 32, of Detroit, at the intersection of 8 Mile Road and the Southfield Service Drive, authorities said.
McCallum was pronounced dead at the scene, medical officials said.
Strawter was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to police.
Strawter is charged with reckless driving causing death, driving with a suspended/revoked/denied license causing death, and first-degree fleeing and eluding causing death.
He was arraigned in 36th District Court.