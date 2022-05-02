Detroit driver charged in crash that killed 32-year-old woman

Lines painted on the center of a road.

DETROIT – A Detroit driver has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a 32-year-old woman, officials said.

Jordan Trenai Strawter, 21, of Detroit, was driving east on West 8 Mile Road at 12:22 a.m. Thursday (April 28), according to authorities.

Detroit police said they tried to stop Strawter, but he fled at a high speed and continued eastbound.

While fleeing officers, Strawter crashed into a vehicle driven by Kendle McCallum, 32, of Detroit, at the intersection of 8 Mile Road and the Southfield Service Drive, authorities said.

McCallum was pronounced dead at the scene, medical officials said.

Strawter was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to police.

Strawter is charged with reckless driving causing death, driving with a suspended/revoked/denied license causing death, and first-degree fleeing and eluding causing death.

He was arraigned in 36th District Court.