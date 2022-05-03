Community rallies around Chris Ruzzin, a familiar face at Detroit sports games

The community is raising money and support for Chris Ruzzin.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – If you’ve been to any professional sports game in Detroit, you’ve likely seen Chris Ruzzin.

He sells tickets and works as an event staffer for the Lions, Tigers, Red Wings and Pistons. Ruzzin, who was born with a disability, relies on a wheelchair to get around.

In August of 2021, he and his wife were in an accident that totaled their wheelchair accessible van.

“It’s made it really difficult to get around,” Ruzzin said.

These days he relies on public transportation and wheelchair van services to get to and from his job.

On Monday at Mr. Joe’s Sports Bar friends gathered to support Ruzzin. Former Red Wing Darren McCarty was among those in attendance.

“We gotta look for the positives, ways to try to help… it’s that team winning aspect tonight, it’s all about Chris,” McCarty said.

The cost to get a replacement van and to make the necessary improvements is $70,000.

If you’d like to help you can donate here.

