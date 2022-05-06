Detroit police say 1 killed, another injured in drive-by shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and one injured on Detroit's east side.

DETROIT – One person is dead and another injured after a car pulled up and someone inside opened fire.

The shooting happened on Lantz Street, that’s near the intersection of Outer Drive and Mound Road.

Police said they believe the shooting was not random. They said officers on patrol heard the gunshots, they described it as coming from a high-powered rifle.

Two men were walking, police believe they were on the way to a store when a black Chrysler 300 pulled up and opened fire.

A 50-year-old man has been pronounced dead and a 20-year-old man has been hospitalized.

A family friend said today was the 50-year-old’s birthday and that his mother died earlier this week, and they were planning the funeral.

Ad

“He just lost his mom Tuesday of this week and they were planning a funeral. And now this. So sad. I was at work when I got the call and I got the call from people in Alabama who called me and told me what happened,” Jerome Thompson said.

Police believe they have video of the suspected vehicle and potentially a plate number.

Read: More local crime coverage