Michigan Rep. Mary Cavanagh faces sentencing on drunk driving charge

Redford lawmaker Rep. Mary Cavanagh is set to face sentencing Friday, May 6, after being charged with driving under the influence in February.

LIVONIA, Mich. – Michigan state Rep. Mary Cavanagh is set to be sentenced Friday on a drunk driving charge out of Livonia in February.

The Redford Township representative pleaded guilty in April to an operating while intoxicated (OWI) first offense charge in connection with an arrest on the night of Feb. 25 in the Livonia area.

On that night, Livonia police said that Cavanagh was swerving on I-96 with two flat tires on the driver’s side of the vehicle. An officer followed the rep. from Merriman Road to Schoolcraft Road, then to the freeway, where she reportedly began swerving between the right and center lanes.

Ad

Authorities shared police body camera footage last month, showing Cavanagh getting stopped by police, taking sobriety tests and ultimately getting arrested.

See more: Body cam footage shows Michigan Rep. Mary Cavanagh’s drunk driving arrest

Michigan Rep. Mary Cavanagh

During the traffic stop, the representative took a breathalyzer test and reportedly blew a 0.17 -- the legal limit is 0.08. Then, later, a blood test revealed that Cavanagh’s blood alcohol level was 0.20, officials said.

According to police, this is Cavanagh’s second OWI offense.

Cavanagh pleaded guilty to this latest charge in the 16th District Court on April 13. Cavanagh says this arrest is a wake up call.

Ad

The lawmaker faces up to three months in jail, and has agreed to enter into treatment after Friday’s 10:30 a.m. sentencing. She has not been stripped of any committee positions, nor has she been asked to leave her seat in the Michigan House.

Cavanagh is the third Michigan state lawmaker to face a drunk driving charge in the span of a year.

Following the charge, the state lawmaker shared the following message to her Instagram account, apologizing for the incident.