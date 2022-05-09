Eastern Michigan University assistant football coach Fred Reed dies at 54

Eastern Michigan University's assistant football coach Fred Reed has died at the age of 54 years old.

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University is mourning the loss of assistant football coach Fred Reed, who died Sunday, May 8, at the age of 54.

Reed was the program’s defensive pass game coordinator and safeties coach. He was in his seventh year at EMU and 27th season overall in the coaching ranks.

“We are devastated to learn of Coach Reed’s passing,” said EMU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Wetherbee. “Fred was the ultimate model of a husband, father, friend, and coach. Our hearts go out to his wife, La’Shannon, his children, Amar’e and Khamara, and anyone who was lucky enough to have known him. He will be dearly missed.”

Reed’s 27-year coaching career included 25 seasons in the college ranks and two years in the National Football League. In 2006 and 2007, Reed was a defensive assistant for the Detroit Lions working with the safeties.

His participated in eight bowl games and three conference championships, and he coached four All-Americans,13 first-team all-conference selections, and developed 11 NFL prospects, according to EMU.

“Please keep Coach Reed’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” head football coach Chris Creighton added. “It is impossible to capture what he means to all of us right now.”

Grief counselors are being made available to EMU students-athletes, coaches and staff, officials say.

Reed’s cause of death has not been released.