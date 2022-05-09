Fire displaces residents of Detroit apartment complex

A fire broke out Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex on Detroit's west wide, affecting three units. Officials say that no one was hurt.

DETROIT – A fire broke out Sunday at an apartment complex on Detroit’s west side, displacing residents from three units.

According to the Detroit Fire Department, at around 2:15 p.m. on May 8, firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment building on Plymouth Road between Schaefer Highway and Meyers Road.

Officials say the fire was contained to three units within the apartment complex. All of the residents were able to exit the building safely, but they have been displaced due to the damage of the fire.

No injuries were reported from the blaze. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

No other details have been provided at this time.

