60º

Local News

How Downriver nurses are being honored for their critical work this week

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Henry Ford Health, Henry Ford Health Wyandotte, Blessing Of The Hands, National Nurse Week, Downriver, Wayne County, Henry Ford, Nurses, Frontline Workers
Nurses Downriver are being honored for their critical work.

WYANDOTTE, Mich.Henry Ford Health Wyandotte nurses are being honored for their critical work during National Nurse Week.

Blessing of the Hands took place Monday afternoon in the courtyard of the Wyandotte hospital.

This is not a new ceremony, but there are new reasons why it is important.

“I wanted to do this because it’s been a rough two years going through the pandemic -- he ups and downs,” said nurse Latanya Pankey.

Nurses were blessed with anointed oils from Ireland. This ceremony was blessing the hands of these front-line workers.

“My hands and eyes have experienced so much,” said nurse Robert Boyce.

As we shift from pandemic to endemic, the talented hands that touch and heal will still be very busy.

We asked about the nurses who’ve touched your lives. These responses will make you feel things.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Paula Tutman is an Emmy award-winning journalist who came to Local 4 in 1992. She's a Peace Corps alum who spent her early childhood living in Sierra Leone, West Africa and Tanzania and East Africa.

email

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital Producer and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter