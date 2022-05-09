How Downriver nurses are being honored for their critical work this week

Nurses Downriver are being honored for their critical work.

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – Henry Ford Health Wyandotte nurses are being honored for their critical work during National Nurse Week.

Blessing of the Hands took place Monday afternoon in the courtyard of the Wyandotte hospital.

This is not a new ceremony, but there are new reasons why it is important.

“I wanted to do this because it’s been a rough two years going through the pandemic -- he ups and downs,” said nurse Latanya Pankey.

Nurses were blessed with anointed oils from Ireland. This ceremony was blessing the hands of these front-line workers.

“My hands and eyes have experienced so much,” said nurse Robert Boyce.

As we shift from pandemic to endemic, the talented hands that touch and heal will still be very busy.

