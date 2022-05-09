Source: Suspect wanted in Clarkston double homicide found dead in woods

A woman wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of her brother and her boyfriend at a Clarkston apartment complex has reportedly been found dead near the scene of the crime.

A manhunt was underway Sunday for Ruby Taverner, 22, who was believed to have fatally shot her boyfriend and brother earlier that morning. Taverner was found dead Monday in the woods near where the shootings occurred, a source confirmed to Local 4. Exact details have not yet been provided.

At about 3:20 a.m. on May 8, deputies found the bodies of two men -- Taverner’s brother, 22, and her boyfriend, 26 -- suffering from gunshot wounds at the Independence Square Apartments in Clarkston.

Officials said that Taverner left her cell phone and car at the apartment complex. She was also said to have three firearms registered under her name, including one that was purchased within the past week.

Police warned the public not to approach Taverner, as she was considered armed and dangerous.

A motive behind the shootings was not immediately clear Sunday, authorities said.

Editor’s note: Police corrected the age of Bishop Taverner, Ruby’s brother, from 26-years-old to 22. This corrections has been made.