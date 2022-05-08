55º

Police search for woman who allegedly fatally shot brother, boyfriend at apartment complex in Clarkston

Woman considered armed and dangerous

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Police say that the suspect, 22-year-old Ruby Taverner, could be armed and dangerous.

CLARKSTON, Mich.Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an Independence Township woman who they say they believe fatally shot her boyfriend and brother Sunday morning.

Police say that deputies responded to Independence Square Apartments on Sunday around 3:20 a.m. in Clarkston. Two bodies were found at the apartment that the shooting happened.

Police say that the suspect, 22-year-old Ruby Taverner, could be armed and dangerous. Police say Taverner should not be approached, and if someone sees her, to call 9-1-1.

According to police, Taverner has three weapons registered to her, including two 9 mms and one .38 caliber handgun. Records show that one of the weapons was purchased within the past week.

Ruby TavernerDetails
Age22
Height5'2"
Weight115 lbs
HairPurple

Detectives say they believe Taverner left the apartment where the incident happened on foot. She does not have her vehicle or cell phone with her.

Taverner’s brother, 25, and boyfriend, 26, were the victims discovered at the apartment.

Officials say that the motive for the shootings is not known, and the relationship between Taverner and their partner is not clear.

“Our Fugitive Apprehension Team, other Detectives and assets are actively looking for this homicide suspect who we believe is armed and dangerous,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “Please contact 911 if you see her or know of her whereabouts.”

