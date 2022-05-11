Corvette driver shoots pepper ball gun at sedan during road rage incident while merging in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The driver of a yellow Corvette fired a pepper ball gun at a sedan because he was “concerned for his safety” during a road rage incident while the two vehicles were merging at a construction zone in Chesterfield Township, officials said.

Chesterfield Township police were called at 8:56 a.m. Wednesday (May 11) to the area of eastbound I-94 and 21 Mile Road. A 56-year-old Chesterfield Township man told them that someone in a yellow Chevrolet Corvette had fired a weapon at his white sedan, according to authorities.

The road rage incident happened while the two drivers were merging to one lane in the construction zone on M-59 at I-94, police said.

Officers in the area stopped the Corvette on eastbound I-94, south of 26 Mile Road, they said. The 51-year-old Madison Heights man driving the car told them that he had been concerned for his safety during the road rage incident so he shot his pepper ball gun at the man in the white sedan, according to police.

Chesterfield Township police arrested the Madison Heights man and impounded the Corvette. The pepper ball gun was confiscated, they said.

There was minor damage to the Chesterfield Township man’s sedan, authorities said. Nobody was injured.

The Madison Heights man is being held at the Macomb County Jail. Officials expect him to be arraigned Thursday at 42-2 District Court in New Baltimore on charges of assault and reckless driving.