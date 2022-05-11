79º

Drunken driver crosses median in Taylor, crashes on lawn of state police post

51-year-old Taylor resident arrested

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

The scene of a May 10, 2022, drunken driving crash outside the Michigan State Police post on Telegraph Road in Taylor. (Michigan State Police)

TAYLOR, Mich. – A drunken driver from Taylor crossed the median of Telegraph Road and crashed on the lawn of a Michigan State Police post, officials said.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday (May 10). Troopers said they heard a crash outside and went to investigate.

A 51-year-old Taylor resident had lost control of a car, swerved across the center median of Telegraph Road, and ended up on the lawn outside the post, according to authorities.

The driver was found to be driving drunk and arrested, police said.

A warrant was sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

