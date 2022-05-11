Neighbors of Detroit Zoo on high alert as search for missing wallaby continues

Was it a hawk, an owl, or something else? There are so many questions about this missing baby, Wallaby. As the search continues, those living near the Detroit Zoo are looking out, hoping to find the little baby before it’s too late.

DETROIT – Was it a hawk, an owl, or something else? There are so many questions about this missing baby, wallaby.

As the search continues, those living near the Detroit Zoo are looking out, hoping to find the little baby before it’s too late.

“I walk my dogs regularly, and we walk by the side of the zoo frequently, said Aaron McDonald. “So, I keep my eyes just wondering if I’m going to see him hiding in some shrubs or things like that.”

McDonald is just one Royal Oak resident on the lookout who is being extra careful if he comes across the missing 5-month-old wallaby from the Detroit Zoo.

“It’s confusing, you know,” McDonald said. “You think the zoo is surrounded by fences, and it’s unlikely that it could end up leaving. But who knows where it is.”

Ad

Zoo officials are also confused about what could have happened. The Joey was so young that its gender had yet to be determined, but longtime member Art Woehrlen says he doesn’t think a human is responsible for the animal disappearing.

“It’s unlikely that someone jumped the fence, violated the containment – to get into the exhibit,” said Woehrlen.

Read: Hawk or owl main suspect in disappearance of Detroit Zoo’s 5-month-old wallaby

One major possibility is a flying predator could have taken the baby before anyone could realize it was gone.

“I don’t think there’s a barrier across the top of the exhibit to keep these predators away,” Woehrlen said.

“it’s sad to hear about any animal, especially one that we hear about in our zoo that we all cherish, end up meeting that fate,” McDonald said. “But I also think we live in nature, right? So these things happen, and it’s unfortunate.”

Ad

No matter the outcome, it’s still such a sad story.

“I know that the staff at the zoo probably are heartbroken because it’s their mission in life to maintain the wildlife here,” Woehrlen said

Every day that passes, the wallaby’s chances of survival are getting slimmer and slimmer.