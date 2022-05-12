New renderings offer first look inside Detroit Hudson’s site development

DETROIT – The ongoing redevelopment at Detroit’s former Hudson’s store site has entered a new phase -- and we’re getting a look at what the interior of the building will look like once it’s finished.

Bedrock released the first renderings of inside the new skyscraper, which as of May 12, was near 200 feet tall, on its way to 685 feet, according to the real estate company. Originally, the building was supposed to be 800 feet tall.

Between the office, retail, event and public space, the Hudson’s site will offer 1.5 million gross square foot mixed use space.

Construction on the development has been ongoing since Bedrock broke ground in 2017. 130-foot caissons were drilled to support the buildings’ foundation, and in total more than 10,200 tons of steel and 11,600 beams were used to create structural support.

Ad

Since March 2021, the building has been steadily increasing in height, with the office building “topping out” at 220 feet in April 2022. Structural work on the Tower continues and will reach its final height of 685 feet in 2023, becoming the second tallest building in Detroit and the State of Michigan.

Related: Work begins to transform Detroit’s United Artists Theater building into mixed-income housing

The skyline silhouette of downtown Detroit will be forever reshaped by the transformational project, creating a legacy development that will be enjoyed by generations to come. The development is expected to be completed in 2024.

Retail space renderings

Retail Renderings - Courtesy of Pophouse (Bedrock)

Retail Renderings - Courtesy of Pophouse (Bedrock)

Event venue renderings

The second and third floors of the office building have been designed to incorporate a 126,000 GSF world-class events and meeting venue featuring a wide range of modern, and highly desired amenities, that will host events ranging from 50 to 2,500 people.

Ad

Event Venue Renderings - Courtesy of SHoP Architects (Bedrock)

Event Venue Renderings - Courtesy of SHoP Architects (Bedrock)

Rooftop food and beverage renderings

The project will also feature unique rooftop food and beverage amenities, providing one-of-a-kind views of the city skyline. This will be one of Detroit’s most unique experiences for visitors and residents.

Rooftop Food & Beverage Renderings - Courtesy of Pophouse (Bedrock)

Rooftop Food & Beverage Renderings - Courtesy of Pophouse (Bedrock)

Public plaza renderings

The development will feature an activated through-cut plaza in the space between the office building and Tower of the development, in line with Bedrock’s commitment to activating public spaces such as Parker’s Alley and the Belt.

Activated Public Plaza Renderings - Courtesy of SHoP Architects (Bedrock)

Activated Public Plaza Renderings - Courtesy of SHoP Architects (Bedrock)

Office space and atrium renderings

The development will offer more than 400,000 GSF of office space with large flexible floor plates and floor-to-ceiling windows, providing an abundance of natural light and exceptional views of the city.

Office Space and Atrium Renderings - Courtesy of Pophouse (Bedrock)

“The future of industry is one of ingenuity and creativity,” said Anna Okerhjelm, Studio Director at Pophouse. “We set out to create a design narrative for the development on the site of the former Hudson’s department store that embraces the soul of opportunity in Detroit and complements the rich fabric of the city to inspire and propel growth. Our team is proud to play a role in bringing to life this shared vision of a world-class urban campus, which will function as an incubator for innovation and progress moving forward.” Office leasing for the office building is underway.

Ad

Office Space and Atrium Renderings - Courtesy of Pophouse (Bedrock)

Updated exterior renderings

Exterior Renderings - Courtesy of SHoP Architects (Bedrock)

Exterior Renderings - Courtesy of SHoP Architects (Bedrock)

Exterior Renderings - Courtesy of SHoP Architects (Bedrock)

🔒 Developing News: 4 new establishments opening in Detroit this summer