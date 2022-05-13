2 men in critical condition after shooting at Detroit home

Detroit police are investigating after two men -- one in his 50s and one in his 70s -- were shot at a home on the city's east side.

DETROIT – Two men are in critical condition Friday morning after being shot at a home on Detroit’s east side, police report.

According to authorities, a shooting occurred at about 3:20 a.m. on Friday, May 13, at a home on Lumpkin Street, near Nevada Avenue and Dequindre Street. Two men -- a man in his 50s and a man in his 70s -- were injured in the shooting.

Detroit police say the men have been taken to the hospital and are in critical condition.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly what happened. Police say that a gray car fled the scene and headed south, though it is unclear if the shooting was a drive-by shooting or not.

No additional details have been provided at this time.

