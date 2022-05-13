80º

Local News

52-year-old Detroit man with dementia missing after leaving home

Trevor Moore last seen on May 12 at 11 p.m.

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Missing in Michigan, Missing in Detroit, DPD, Detroit Police Department, Missing, Trevor Moore, Montrose Street
Trevor Moore (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police want help finding a 52-year-old man who left his home and has not returned.

Trevor Moore was last seen wearing a blue and orange hat, blue and white shirt and blue jeans with holes.

His wife told police Moore has dementia. He was last seen in the 19200 block of Montrose Street on May 12 at 11 p.m.

Trevor MooreDetails
Age52
Height5′10′'
HairBlack
Weight165 lbs
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact The Detroit Police Department 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter