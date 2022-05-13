52-year-old Detroit man with dementia missing after leaving home

DETROIT – Police want help finding a 52-year-old man who left his home and has not returned.

Trevor Moore was last seen wearing a blue and orange hat, blue and white shirt and blue jeans with holes.

His wife told police Moore has dementia. He was last seen in the 19200 block of Montrose Street on May 12 at 11 p.m.

Trevor Moore Details Age 52 Height 5′10′' Hair Black Weight 165 lbs Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact The Detroit Police Department 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

