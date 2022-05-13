Dearborn police: Don’t perform burnouts in neighborhoods to celebrate weddings

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police in Dearborn are asking excited wedding guests to refrain from performing vehicle burnouts in residential neighborhoods.

Police released video (watch it above) showing a recent burnout that happened on Saturday, May 7, on Bingham and Warren. Guests of a wedding taking place nearby were reportedly driving dangerously through the neighborhood, with the vehicle burnouts causing excessive noise, large clouds of smoke and damage to the freshly paved streets, police said. They also blocked local traffic.

“Weddings are a time of celebration and festivity for new couples in our community, and beyond. However, we need to ensure that both guests and residents are protected by following the law and celebrating safely in order to prevent harm or tragedy,” said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin. “Reckless driving is illegal, and there is zero tolerance for this behavior in our community. There are more appropriate, and safer, ways to celebrate special occasions without endangering others.”

Ad

Detectives have identified several individuals involved in last Saturday’s incident, but they are asking for the public’s assistance to identify others involved. If you have any tips or information, please contact the Dearborn Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 313-943-3345.

A burnout is the practice of keeping a vehicle stationary and spinning its wheels, the resultant friction causing the tires to heat up and smoke. It’s very loud and, as you can see in the video above, it creates a ton of smoke that doesn’t smell great.

Related: Man accused of trying to burn Dearborn Fresh Supermarket arrested after police chase, crash