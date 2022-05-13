Three people arrested in quadruple shooting on Detroit’s east side

Police have made arrests in a shooting that injured four people, including teenagers on Detroit's east side. It was primarily teens involved this past Monday (May 9); just three days later, the Detroit Police Department believes they have arrested some of the people that pulled the trigger and, during the process, were able to take a few more guns off the street.

The incident saw four people shot, which prompted DPD to return to the east side neighborhood Thursday to execute a search warrant and make some arrests.

So far, about 20 people in two groups had words that led to shots being fired on McCoy Circle, drawing a massive response from the Detroit Police Department and Chief James White.

“It’s unfortunate,” White said. “It’s horrible. Whatever conflict they were having, not only did they put each other’s lives in jeopardy, but they put the residents here in this villa in jeopardy.”

Of those taken into custody Thursday, two were juveniles, and one was an adult. DPD also seized four guns after recovering two guns after the shooting.

Injured in the shooting were two teens ages 16 and 15 and two adults ages 29 and 18.

Everyone is expected to recover, police say.

Officials say they’re still searching for more suspects that were involved in that shooting.

