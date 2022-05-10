Detroit police say 4 shot in fight between 20 people, mostly teens

Two men are in temporary serious condition, according to police.

DETROIT – Police are investigating after a fight between a group of around 20 people, mostly teens, ended with four people shot and dozens of shots fired.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. Monday (May 9) in a neighborhood on McCoy Circle on Detroit’s east side.

The injured range in age from 15 to 29. All the victims are males and are expected to recover. The two youngest, a 15-year-old and 16-year-old are listed in stable condition. An 18-year-old and 29-year-old are listed in serious but stable condition.

“It’s unfortunate, horrible. Not only did they put each other’s lives in jeopardy, but they put all of the residents in the villa,” Detroit police Chief James White said.

Police are still working to find out what caused the shooting and why the adults who were there didn’t intervene instead of participating. Investigators are looking for a woman who they believe is somehow connected to the incident.

Two guns were recovered as were 30 shell casings.

