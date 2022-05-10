51º

LIVE

Local News

Detroit police say 4 shot in fight between 20 people, mostly teens

Victims range in age from 15 to 29

Pamela Osborne, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Crime, Local Crime, Detroit Crime, Shooting, Detroit Shooting
Two men are in temporary serious condition, according to police.

DETROIT – Police are investigating after a fight between a group of around 20 people, mostly teens, ended with four people shot and dozens of shots fired.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. Monday (May 9) in a neighborhood on McCoy Circle on Detroit’s east side.

The injured range in age from 15 to 29. All the victims are males and are expected to recover. The two youngest, a 15-year-old and 16-year-old are listed in stable condition. An 18-year-old and 29-year-old are listed in serious but stable condition.

“It’s unfortunate, horrible. Not only did they put each other’s lives in jeopardy, but they put all of the residents in the villa,” Detroit police Chief James White said.

Police are still working to find out what caused the shooting and why the adults who were there didn’t intervene instead of participating. Investigators are looking for a woman who they believe is somehow connected to the incident.

Two guns were recovered as were 30 shell casings.

Read: More local news coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Pamela Osborne is thrilled to be back home at the station she grew up watching! You can watch her on Local 4 News Sundays and weeknights. Pamela joined the WDIV News Team in February 2022, after working at stations in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

email

facebook

twitter