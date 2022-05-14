Firefighters, DNR respond to 2,000-acre wildfire burning up Northern Michigan

Blue Lakes Fire in Montmorency and Cheboygan counties has burned 2,000 acres

Firefighters and Michigan DNR are working to contain a 2,000-acre wildfire burning up Montmorency and Cheboygan county.

According to officials, those helping to contain the fire started on Friday around 9 p.m. A news release states that 40 firefighters and an additional 12 incident management members are assisting in the fire suppression efforts.

Tri-Township, Hillman Area, Vienna, Canada Creek Ranch Fire Brigade, Albert Township, Charlton Township and Onaway are assisting in the fire containment.

Air support is also involved with containing the fire.

Officials say that the wildfire, known as the Blue Lakes Fire, has caused 13 people to evacuate.

“The fire is fueled by a mix of jack pine, mixed pine and grasses, with a very large smoke plume visible from miles away,” says DNR spokesperson Kerry Heckman.

The following roads are currently closed due to the fires:

Blue Lakes Road to East Branch Road.

Black River Road to Camp 30 Road.

Clark Bridge Road to Black River Road.

Blue Lakes Road to Meridian Line Road.

The Black River between Blue Lakes Road and Clark Bridge Road also is closed.

According to Michigan DNR, nearly nine out of ten wildfires nationally are human-caused.

On Monday, Northern Michigan was issued a Red Flag Warning for fire risk. The warning was applied to all of Michigan’s Northern Lower Peninsula. The Red Flag Warning was applied to the area due to the warm temperatures, very low humidities and strong winds expected in the area.

The fire was initially discovered around 1 p.m. on Friday. Officials say that the investigation of what caused the wildfire is still ongoing.

Click here to learn more about Michigan’s burning permit.

