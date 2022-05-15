Wildfire in Northern Michigan spreads over 2,500 acres, officials say

Firefighters and Michigan DNR are working to contain a 2,500-acre wildfire burning up Montmorency and Cheboygan county.

Officials say that about 30% of it is contained.

The fire was initially discovered around 1 p.m. on Friday. Officials say that a lightning strike from a thunderstorm on Wednesday (May 11) is likely what caused the fire.

Volunteers and firefighters started to help contain the fire on Friday around 9 p.m.

“When we first have crews and staff on the ground and pilots in the air trying to assess and understand the fire, we give our best estimates. Now, as we’ve achieved partial containment and have more detailed information coming in from the line, we’re able to provide better estimates and updated maps that reflect that information,” said DNR spokesperson Kerry Heckman.

Click here to download the map displaying the fire boundaries.

Tri-Township EMS, Cheboygan EMS, Michigan State Police, the DNR Law Enforcement Division, Montmorency County Emergency Management and the Montmorency County Sheriff are assisting in the fire containment.

Wildfire smoke is seen behind emergency equipment and vehicles staged to respond to the Blue Lakes Fire. (Blue Lakes Fire)

Officials say that the wildfire, known as the Blue Lakes Fire, has caused 13 people to evacuate. Those evacuated were from the Black River Ranch near the town of Onaway in the far northern end of Michigan’s lower peninsula.

“We are grateful to report no life-threatening injuries and no serious property damage, as everyone on the scene gives their best effort to suppress this fire,” Heckman said. “Thank you to everyone who has followed reports and steered clear of this area.”

The following roads are currently closed due to the fires:

Blue Lakes Road to East Branch Road.

Black River Road to Camp 30 Road.

Clark Bridge Road to Black River Road.

Blue Lakes Road to Meridian Line Road.

The Black River between Blue Lakes Road and Clark Bridge Road also is closed.

Blue Lakes Fire Road Closure (Blue Lakes Fire)

On Monday, Northern Michigan was issued a Red Flag Warning for fire risk. The warning was applied to all of Michigan’s Northern Lower Peninsula. The Red Flag Warning was applied to the area due to the warm temperatures, very low humidities and strong winds expected in the area.

Click here to learn more about Michigan’s burning permit.

2022 Blue Lakes Fire (Blue Lakes Fire)

