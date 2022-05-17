66º

Michigan requests installation of adult changing tables in public, private venues

Applications are open till June 10 at 3 p.m.

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan health officials have issued a request for adult changing tables to be installed in public and private venues.

The goal is to install adult-sized changing tables that are height adjustable.

For those seeking a changing table, here are the requirements to apply:

  • Be experienced in working with people who have disabilities.
  • Be knowledgeable about the issues people with disabilities face on a day-to-day basis.
  • Demonstrate the ability to conduct this project in different areas of the state.
  • Be able to plan, execute, and oversee this project by working with public and private officials, building trades contractors, skilled trades staff, and others.
  • Ensure that installation/construction/remodeling necessary for this project meets all Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and state and local building regulations and codes.

Those who would like to apply will need to submit an application through the EGrAMS program by June 10. Click here to fill out an application.

The grant period for the adult changing table installation will be from July 1 to September 30.

