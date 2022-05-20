Detroit’s People Mover restarts service after long pandemic pause, and it’s free to ride

DETROIT – For the first time since service was stopped in March of 2020, the Detroit People Mover will again, move people, starting on Friday.

The People Mover returns to limited service with six active stations. The other seven stations will be bypassed for now. All fares to ride will be free for the first 90 days of service.

Two stations are also receiving new names to help riders find their way: the former Joe Louis Arena Station will be known as West Riverfront Station and Convention Center will become Huntington Place Station.

The People Mover limited service schedule will run from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and it’ll be closed on Sunday.

Trains will continue to travel in a counter-clockwise direction around the 2.9 mile circuit as they did before the transit system’s two-year downtime, which began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The use of face masks is highly recommended on public transportation as well as indoors and in crowded spaces.

Ad

meow meow meow meow 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12