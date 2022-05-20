60º

Local News

Detroit’s People Mover restarts service after long pandemic pause, and it’s free to ride

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Detroit, Transit, People Mover, Detroit Transit, Transportation

DETROIT – For the first time since service was stopped in March of 2020, the Detroit People Mover will again, move people, starting on Friday.

The People Mover returns to limited service with six active stations. The other seven stations will be bypassed for now. All fares to ride will be free for the first 90 days of service.

Two stations are also receiving new names to help riders find their way: the former Joe Louis Arena Station will be known as West Riverfront Station and Convention Center will become Huntington Place Station.

The People Mover limited service schedule will run from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and it’ll be closed on Sunday.

Trains will continue to travel in a counter-clockwise direction around the 2.9 mile circuit as they did before the transit system’s two-year downtime, which began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The use of face masks is highly recommended on public transportation as well as indoors and in crowded spaces.

meowmeowmeowmeow
12121212
12121212
Detroit People Mover map. (DPM)

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

email

twitter

instagram