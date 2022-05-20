Man robs Monroe County bank, escapes in SUV before police can arrive

A man suspected of robbing a Monroe Township bank on May 18, 2022.

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man robbed a Monroe County bank Wednesday and escaped in an SUV before police could arrive, authorities said.

UPDATE: 2 members of Monroe County ‘bank robbery crew’ arrested after 15th heist in 5th state, 50-mile chase

The robbery happened around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday (May 18) at the First Merchants Bank on South Dixie Highway in Monroe Township, police said.

A man walked into the bank, handed the teller a note demanding money, and implied he had a weapon, according to deputies. A weapon was never produced, officials said.

The teller complied with the man’s request, and he fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

Ad

He walked west through the bank’s parking lot and got into a black Nissan SUV, which had a temporary license plate in the rear window, authorities said.

No customers were inside the bank at the time of the robbery, and nobody was injured.

Police are still searching for the man. He is about 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a blue surgical mask, a black Nike hat, a red Nike long-sleeved zip-up jack, and gray pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.