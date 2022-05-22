Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity comes together to show solidarity 8 days after Buffalo shooting

The gathering happened at Sunday’s morning service at First Baptist Institutional Church in Detroit.

DETROIT – People from different religious groups came together Sunday to strengthen their bond after the United States experience another tragic shooting.

The gathering happened at Sunday’s morning service at First Baptist Institutional Church in Detroit.

The Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity is coming together to show support and solidarity eight days after the mass shooting in Buffalo.

The Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity was founded in Metro Detroit in 2018. Following the horrific grocery store shooting in Buffalo, the group is doubling down on efforts to build bridges.

“Our faith teaches us to love and not hate,” said Robyn Moore from the Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity. “Our faith teaches us to be good, not bad. What we find, we still experience it even today.”

Over the next few weeks, the coalition will be holding workshops and events so folks can learn from one another.

“We’re going to be looking at speeches of Dr. King. We’re going to bring together youth groups from Frankel Jewish Academy and Pershing High School,” said Phil Neuman from the Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity.

The organization plans on educating the next generation while calling on those in elected office to strengthen gun safety and safe storage laws.

There are plans to hold an interfaith rally in Metro Detroit sometime in the coming weeks.

