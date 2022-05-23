Here’s how Metro Detroit will warm up heading into the holiday weekend

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Happy Monday Metro Detroiters!

We are experiencing a cool day on Monday with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

It looks more and more like we won’t get as much sunshine today as we would like with skies staying only partly sunny and afternoon highs hovering in the lower to middle 60s with winds ENE 5-12mph.

Sunset is at 8:56 p.m.

What you need to know for the rest of the week:

We’re back near 70s Tuesday and should remain in the lower to middle 70s for the remainder of the week.

Expect showers and storms later this week

Models differ on coverage/amounts we’ll get Wednesday, but the consensus seems to point to a few showers and storms later Wednesday.

Possible rain continues through Thursday and the first part of Friday.

What kind of weather to expect for the holiday weekend:

The chance for rain is there right now on Saturday, but this very well could change depending on the track of this next disturbance.

Because of the uncertainty with Saturday, there is a level of uncertainty with Sunday and Monday as well. However, the thinking at this point is that we’ll be mainly dry between the two days.

One thing is almost a certainty, warmer temperatures. As mentioned above, 80s are expected Sunday and Monday.

