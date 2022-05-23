Meijer says some customers were overcharged over the weekend

All Meijer stores had debit and credit card payment problems this past weekend.

Make sure to check your banking statements if you shopped at Meijer this weekend.

Many Local 4 viewers reached out to Help Me Hank as a warning to those that might have been at risk of being overcharged and accidentally over drafting.

The chain said all Meijer stores had debit and credit card payments problems.

If you have noticed an issue call your card provider immediately. Report the disputed charge and ask questions about what the transaction refund timeline could look like.

Many card companies also have online portals that allow users to submit a dispute charge case within minutes.

Make sure to save your receipts and other evidence that your bank provider might need to give you a refund.

During the weekend, we had sporadic issues with credit/debit purchases at some of our stores, which caused delays in processing time and in some cases more than one charge for the same amount. Our understanding is numerous retailers were affected. In most cases, the financial institutions will quickly cancel out the duplicate charges. If any customer has an issue, they should alert their financial institution, which should be able to quickly take care of the problem. Meijer Corporate Communications Senior Manager Christina Fecher

According to Chase, there are a few differences between a charge error and a fraudulent charge. Check out the descriptions below to determine the error on your bank statement.

Charge Error Fraudulent Charge - Recurring transaction or trial subscription you have canceled.

- A product or service you received and were dissatisfied with.

- The same card was charged more than once for the same transaction.

- A product or service you never received or you received late. - The charge wasn’t made by an authorized user of your account.

- You don’t recognize a merchant’s name or address of a recent transaction that you didn’t make.

