Metro Detroit moms team up to find baby formula for parents in need

Hundreds of Metro Detroit parents are desperate for formula to feed their babies. The formula finders are helping parents across the area find this necessity for their children.

Because of the formula shortage, a new Facebook group has emerged and “formula finders” are helping each other find food for their babies.

Heather Chesnutt started the group a couple of days ago, and already there are 600 members.

“We are trying to be as quickly as possible and find them samples,” Chesnutt tells Local 4.

Anyone with a baby knows that searching for formula is exhausting. The people a part of this Facebook group are notifying parents where they found baby formula.

“Oh, it is awful. I am talking to parents who are running out of their last can tonight,” said Chesnutt. “it’s not easy going hunting store to store, and she was going to be out. She had nothing left.”

Click here to join the Detroit Area Formula Finder Facebook page.

