Soda-infused pepperoni is making its way to Detroit this weekend

BERKLEY, Mich. – Pepsi has announced that its soda-infused pepperonis will be making their debut in Metro Detroit.

On May 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pepsi and pizza fanatics can try a Pepsi-Roni Pizza for free.

Slices will be available at the Green Lantern Pizza in Berkley.

“The concept is quite simple. Pepperoni brings a smokey spiciness and the Pepsi adds a citrusy sweetness,” said David Kamen, Director of Client Experience for CIA Consulting. “It’s an intriguing combination we think pizza fans will be excited to try.”

The pepperoni is said to have rich caramel notes and be infused with Pepsi Zero Sugar. According to a press release, the meat slices were reduced with the soda instead of water.