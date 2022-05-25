Have you seen this man? 40-year-old missing after leaving Southfield group home

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 40-year-old man last seen on May 9.
Officials say that Scott Craft was last seen at a group home in Southfield. The group home is off of Frazer Avenue.
According to a news release, Craft has a history of walking off. In the past, Craft was found in Chicago, Illinois.
Craft has a medical condition that requires medication that he does not have with him.
The 40-year-old was last seen wearing a black jacket, white t-shirt, gray jogging pants and black gym shoes.
|Scott Craft
|Details
|Age
|40
|Height
|5′11″
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|185 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-769-5500.