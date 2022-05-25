Have you seen this man? 40-year-old missing after leaving Southfield group home

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 40-year-old man last seen on May 9.

Officials say that Scott Craft was last seen at a group home in Southfield. The group home is off of Frazer Avenue.

According to a news release, Craft has a history of walking off. In the past, Craft was found in Chicago, Illinois.

Craft has a medical condition that requires medication that he does not have with him.

The 40-year-old was last seen wearing a black jacket, white t-shirt, gray jogging pants and black gym shoes.

Scott Craft Details Age 40 Height 5′11″ Hair Black Weight 185 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-769-5500.

