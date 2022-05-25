66º

LIVE

Local News

Have you seen this man? 40-year-old missing after leaving Southfield group home

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing in Michigan, Missing Southfield Man, 40-year-old man, Scott Craft, Southfield Police Department, City of Southfield, Southfield, Missing Man, Missing
Missing Scott Craft (Southfield Police Department)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 40-year-old man last seen on May 9.

Officials say that Scott Craft was last seen at a group home in Southfield. The group home is off of Frazer Avenue.

According to a news release, Craft has a history of walking off. In the past, Craft was found in Chicago, Illinois.

Craft has a medical condition that requires medication that he does not have with him.

The 40-year-old was last seen wearing a black jacket, white t-shirt, gray jogging pants and black gym shoes.

Scott CraftDetails
Age40
Height5′11″
HairBlack
Weight185 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-769-5500.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital Producer and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter