Shelby Township teen arrested for threatening to shoot, kill students at Texas school

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Shelby Township teenager has been arrested after he threatened to shoot and kill students in Texas the morning after 21 people were killed at an elementary school in the state.

Police were notified Wednesday (May 25) about a post on social media that threatened an unspecified school in Texas. They said they tracked the threat to an address in Shelby Township.

Detectives identified an 18-year-old Shelby Township resident as the suspect, and he was interviewed at his home, according to authorities.

The teen was taken into custody and transported to the Shelby Township Police Department to await arraignment.

Weapons found at the home were removed for safekeeping, police said.