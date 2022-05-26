72º

Michigan fishing: Tips for catching, storing your own nightcrawlers

Nightcrawlers are best caught an hour or so after dark

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Close-up of a hand filled with earthworms, Maryland, 1950. (Photo by A Aubrey Bodine/United States Department of Agriculture/PhotoQuest/Getty Images) (PhotoQuest / Contributor)

Have you ever thought about catching and keeping your own nightcrawlers?

Maybe you go fishing often, or maybe you’re just looking to save a little money.

Good news, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said it’s fairly easy to do.

The DNR has some simple steps for you to follow if you want to get started:

  • Know where to look. Scout locations such as parks, playgrounds and open, grassy areas after a good rain. Look for nightcrawler castings (the little piles of dirt they leave behind) and then plan to visit again following the next good rain.
  • Know when to collect. Nightcrawlers are best caught an hour or so after dark.
  • Bring the right equipment. Nightcrawlers are sensitive to vibrations, so wear lightweight shoes. They’re also sensitive to bright light, so consider rigging your flashlight with a red cover over the lens.
  • Store them properly. When you catch nightcrawlers, just lay them on top of some storage bedding – don’t mix them in. This will allow you to remove sick or dead ones more easily.

