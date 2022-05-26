Morning 4: GOP lawmakers block movement of gun safety bills in Michigan -- and other news

FILE - The Michigan House meets Friday, Sept. 28, 2007, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. The Michigan House voted Tuesday, May 10, 2022, to put before voters a constitutional amendment to revise the state's legislative term limits law and require state elected officials to disclose their personal financial information. The state Senate was expected to follow suit later in the day, setting the stage for a public vote in November.(AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Michigan Republicans block movement of gun safety bills from Democrats after Uvalde kids murdered

Michigan Republicans have again blocked any sort of movement on gun safety laws introduced by Democrats after a new push following multiple mass shootings in the U.S.

It’s been six months since the mass shooting at Oxford High School, and nothing pertaining to guns has changed in Michigan, despite attempts from Michigan Senate and House Democrats, who have introduced several proposed laws and changes. Democrats are in the minority in both state houses.

Birmingham Public Schools planning teacher layoffs amid budget shortfall

Blame bad budget assumptions and consistently declining enrollment for the budget hole the Birmingham Public Schools is in.

The budget shortfall in totality is $14 million, and while the district is offsetting some of it with rainy day funds and grant monies, it’s now confirming that teacher layoffs are a necessity.

Detroit taxi driver found note on fridge that wife was leaving -- she’s still missing 36 years later

A Detroit taxi driver went home for lunch 36 years ago to find a note from his wife on the fridge saying that she was leaving -- 36 years later, she’s still missing.

Romulus looks to bring new life into its historic downtown

The City of Romulus is looking to bring new life to its historic downtown. Like many other communities, the COVID-19 pandemic hit businesses hard, forcing some to close their doors for good.

