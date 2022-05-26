72º

Oakland County police want help finding missing 15-year-old boy

Alex Bryan Monroe last seen on May 11

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Alex Bryan Monroe went missing on Wednesday (May 11) (Oakland County Police Department)

PONTIAC, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old boy who went missing in Pontiac.

Alex Bryan Monroe was last seen at 11 p.m. Wednesday (May 11) near Hudson Avenue in Pontiac.

Police said he was last seen wearing wearing blue basketball shorts with a red stripe down the side, a T-shirt of unknown color, and white Nike flip-flops.

Anyone with information should contact the the Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

