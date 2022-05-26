72º

VIDEO: Oxford High School students walk out to protest gun violence, support Uvalde

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

The students at Oxford High School know all too well the pain of a mass shooting event at their school. On Thursday, they showed their support for the latest school shooting in Texas this week.

Students participated in a walkout to protest gun violence and to show support for the Uvalde community following the mass murder of 19 fourth grade children and two teachers earlier this week.

Students walked to the football field and formed an O and a U to show solidarity. All of this about six months since the shooting at Oxford High School, which resulted in four student deaths.

