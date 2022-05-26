Woman still unidentified 19 years after body found burning in St. Clair Township dumpster

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The body of a woman was found burning in a dumpster 19 years ago in St. Clair Township, and police still don’t know who she is.

A passing driver noticed the fire at a business at 6:30 a.m. on May 26, 2003. The driver found the body when they checked the dumpster for the fire, according to a previous report.

Officials said one or more limbs and one or both of her hands were not recovered. She was not recognizable due to the burns.

A round, wooden handheld mirror, approximately 3 inches in diameter, was found near her body. She was wearing a multi-colored T-shirt and a jacket with a zipper. Green polyester underwear with off-white lace trim was found near her body.

Details Jane Doe Age 19-35 Height 5′5′' Weight 130 lbs Body Found May 26, 2003 Hair Black Eyes Unknown

Anyone with information should contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at 810-987-1700. The agency case number is 03-15402.

St. Clair County Jane Doe (NamUs)

Read: More Michigan cold case coverage

Ad

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.