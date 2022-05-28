61º

Oxford High School graduate creates t-shirt to raise money, show support for families of Uvalde massacre

‘Together, we are strong; We love you, Uvalde’

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Recent Oxford High School graduate and Oxford Cup winner Hannah Gibbons designed a shirt to show Oxford's unending love and support for Uvalde. (Oxford High School graduate Hannah Gibbons)

OXFORD, Mich. – Recent Oxford High School graduate and Oxford Cup winner Hannah Gibbons designed a shirt to show Oxford’s unending love and support for Uvalde.

With the great response garnered from all those who have seen it, Gibbons is offering the shirt and sweatshirts for sale, with all proceeds going to benefit the staff and students of Robb Elementary School in Texas.

Four students were killed, and seven people were injured when a human opened fire at Oxford High School on Nov. 30.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed at an Uvalde middle school on Tuesday (May 24).

If you would like to help and show support for the cause, click here.

“Together, we are strong. We love you, Uvalde.”

